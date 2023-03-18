'United States of Kailasa': Indian godman's fictional country cons 30 US cities with 'sister city' scam

Self-proclaimed godman and fugitive Kailasa Nithyananda's "United States of Kailasa" has inked a "cultural partnership" with over 30 American cities, a media report has said, days after the city of Newark in the US state of New Jersey said it revoked a "sister-city" agreement with the fictional country.

On January 12 of this year, Newark and the fictitious "United States of Kailasa" signed a sister-city agreement. The signing ceremony took held in Newark City Hall, as per NDTV reports.

Nityananda claims to have established a nation called the "United States of Kailasa" in 2019 in his mind-bending spiritual homilies that are coated with a sheen of pseudo-science.

According to its website, there are over 30 American communities that have inked a cultural alliance with the fictitious nation of Kailasa —- places from Richmond, Virginia to Dayton, Ohio, to Buena Park, Florida practically all over the map, according to a Fox news report on Thursday.

The report said that "we are finding out the supreme fake pontiff" has a "long list of cities he has duped.

The statement claimed that it had contacted a few American cities to get their opinions on the signing of an agreement with the fictitious country.

"And so far most of the cities have confirmed these proclamations are in fact true," the report said.

"Our proclamations with Kailasa are not an endorsement. They are a response to a request and we do not verify the information that is requested." Fox News blamed the cities for not "googling" for information about the fake nation, Jacksonville, North Carolina told Fox News.

"If someone wants a proclamation, someone gets a proclamation. They'll just say you're an exotic Hindu Island and they'll name a street after you," the Fox News anchor said.

The report also stated that those controlling the federal government were also duped by the fictitious country, in addition to mayors and local councils.

USK representatives participated in two UN public meetings held in Geneva last month. On February 22, the Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW) hosted a general discussion on "Equal and inclusive representation of women in decision-making systems," and on February 24, the Committee on Economic, Social, and Cultural Rights hosted a general discussion on the General Comment on Economic, Social, and Cultural Rights and Sustainable Development (CESCR).