/Union Territory Ladakh gets 5 new districts after approval by LG

Union Territory Ladakh will now have five new dsitricts after a formal approval was given by Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Monday (April 27). This has fulfilled the aspirations and long-pending demand of the people of the region. While approving the creation of the districts Saxena termed the decision a "historic day" for Ladakh.

Taking to X after the announcement, the LG wrote, "I have approved the notification for the creation of five new districts in Ladakh, fulfilling the aspirations and long-pending demand of the people of Ladakh."

Thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saxena further said, "The development is aligned with Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a developed and prosperous Ladakh."

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With the creation of the five new districts -- Nubra, Sham, Changthang, Zanskar and Drass -- the Union Territory Ladakh will now have seven districts in total number.

Leh and Kargil were the only two districts in Ladakh until now. Also, Ladakh is the largest Union Territory in terms of area but the second least populous with only 2.74 lakh people, according to the 2011 census. It borders China and Pakistan and is spread over 86,904 square kilometres.

While making the announcement, the LG said that the formation of the new districts "will create new avenues for growth, employment and entrepreneurship, apart from bringing governance closer to citizens".