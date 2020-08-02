Union Home Minister Amit Shah tests positive for COVID-19

Union Home Minister Amit Shah tested positive for COVID-19.

He has been admitted to a hospital in Delhi.

Shah tweeted that due to early symptoms coronaviurs, he went for test and the rest result came positive.

कोरोना के शुरूआती लक्षण दिखने पर मैंने टेस्ट करवाया और रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। मेरी तबीयत ठीक है परन्तु डॉक्टर्स की सलाह पर अस्पताल में भर्ती हो रहा हूँ। मेरा अनुरोध है कि आप में से जो भी लोग गत कुछ दिनों में मेरे संपर्क में आयें हैं, कृपया स्वयं को आइसोलेट कर अपनी जाँच करवाएं। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 2, 2020 ×

Though his health is fine, doctors have advised him to get himself admitted in hospital, he added.

Shah urged those who came into close contact with him to get themselves tested for the virus.