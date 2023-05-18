Union Cabinet reshuffle: Kiren Rijiju replaced by Arjun Ram Meghwal as Union Law Minister

On Wednesday, in the latest reshuffle to the union cabinet, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Arjun Ram Meghwal replaced Kiren Rijiju as the Union Law and Justice Minister. Meghwal will also be taking over the existing portfolios of Rijiju apart from the Law Ministry as a part of his rejig. Meghwal has been assigned an independent charge of the minister in addition to his existing portfolios.

A press release from the Rashtrapati Bhawan said, "Shri Arjun Ram Meghwal, Minister of State be assigned the independent charge as Minister of State in the Ministry of Law and Justice in addition to his existing portfolios, in place of Shri Kiren Rijiju."

Currently, Meghwal is the Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs and the Minister of State for Culture.

The statement added that the portfolio of (the) Ministry of Earth Sciences be assigned to Rijiju. Earlier, Union Minister Jitendra Singh was holding charge of the ministry.

The statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan said that the reallocation of portfolios among ministers was done by President Droupadi Murmu as advised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Rijiju took over as the Union Law and Justice Minister on July 8, 2021. Prior to this, he served as the Minister of State (Independent Charge) of Youth Affairs and Sports from May 2019 to July 2021. He will now be handling the Ministry of Earth Sciences.

