Union Budget 2023: When was India’s first Union Budget presented post Independence, revenue & expense details

Union Budget 2023 was presented by India’s Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today, February 1 in the Indian Parliament. Union budgets play an important part in shaping a country’s economic outlook, giving direction to its financial efforts and creating a better business environment. Today, when the world is facing an impending economic recession, the Russia-Ukraine war and supply chain disruptions induced by the Covid-19 pandemic, Union Budget 2023 will give the Indian economy and the policymakers a clear direction and optimism to continue trudging the path of development and prosperity. T

his is similar to India’s first-ever budget post-Independence when India was facing a host of challenges and the Union Budget gave the country’s efforts a much-needed direction. So, it becomes important to revisit India’s first-ever budget announcement that was presented just three months after India became an independent nation on 15th August 1947.

India’s first ever Union Budget post-Independence

The first Union Budget of India post-Independence was presented on November 26, 1947, just three months after India got independence from the British Empire. The nation's first Union Budget was delivered by RK Shanmukham Chetty, the former finance minister. The budget covered the time from August 1947 to March 1948, or around seven and a half months. The statement reported a total of Rs 171.15 crore in income and expenses of Rs 197.29 crore throughout the year. Additionally, the fiscal deficit at that time was Rs 26.24 crores. Approximately 92.74 crores of the total funds were allocated for defence services.

India’s first-ever budget under British Empire