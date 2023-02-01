Union Budget 2023: 7 household items that have become cheaper, check full list now

India’s Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented Union Budget 2023 today. While several things including cigarettes, gold, silver, platinum items and electric chimneys have become costlier after the announcement of new government policies, a host of daily-use items have also become cheaper. The government has emphasised on promoting made-in-India goods as it has increased import duty on several items but decreased taxes on domestically-made items. Here’s a list of 10 household daily-use items that have become cheaper after today’s Union Budget 2023.

Lithium-ion batteries have become cheaper. This means every household item using Lithium-ion batteries, including mobile phones, power banks, and audio gadgets will become cheaper. TV Panels and LED TVs The government wants to encourage the use of Electric Vehicles. So, it has decreased taxes on EVs and biogas. Automobile: If you are planning to buy a new car, bike or any automobile, then here’s great news for you. The government has slashed the customs duty on automobile import, which means imported automobile vehicles will now become cheaper. Camera lens: This will lead to cheaper mobile phones and cameras in the country. Electronic items: The government has slashed taxes on electronic items, which means that it’s the best time for you to buy electronic items. No additional taxes on laptops, mobile phones and personal gadgets: In a big relief for Indian consumers, the Indian FM didn’t announce additional taxes on personal gadgets. So, these items won’t get costlier this year.

Heat coils will become less expensive but electric kitchen chimneys will cost more. To assist ethanol blending and energy changes, denatured ethanol will become cheaper. The largest export growth in the previous fiscal years was recorded by marine items, particularly shrimp, which benefited the farmers. As a result, the raw materials used to produce shrimp at home will now be available at cheaper rates.