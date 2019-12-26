Unfortunately, I could not see the Sun due to cloud cover, tweets PM Modi on solar eclipse

As the last solar eclipse of the decade began to be witnessed in some parts of the world, PM Modi tweeted saying although he was enthusiastic about it but he couldn't see it "due to the cloud cover".

"I did catch glimpses of the eclipse in Kozhikode and other parts on live stream. Also enriched my knowledge on the subject by interacting with experts," India's prime minister said in a tweet on Wednesday.

Like many Indians, I was enthusiastic about #solareclipse2019.



Unfortunately, I could not see the Sun due to cloud cover but I did catch glimpses of the eclipse in Kozhikode and other parts on live stream. Also enriched my knowledge on the subject by interacting with experts. pic.twitter.com/EI1dcIWRIz — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 26, 2019 ×

A Twitter user shot back saying it will now become a meme, to which the prime minister replied: "Most welcome....enjoy." with a smile.

During a solar eclipse, the Moon passes between the Earth and the Sun which appears like a Ring of fire also called the "Surya Grahan" in Hindi.

People gathered early on Thursday to watch the celestial miracle with full solar eclipse expected in India, Singapore, Sri Lanka and Indonesia. Reports said Thailand too will witness a partial solar eclipse including the Middle-east and South Asian countries. It is expected to be at its peak in mid-day.

In India, the solar eclipse was visible in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Odisha, Gujarat and national capital Delhi. The eclipse which began on Thursday morning is expected to be visible till mid-afternoon in the country.