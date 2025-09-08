/UNESCO heritage and one of seven wonders Taj Mahal braces for impact as water level rises in Yamuna in Agra

On Monday (September 8), the water level of the Yamuna river in Agra went over the danger mark and reached the walls of the Taj Mahal. Torrential rains have wreaked havoc in the country, and houses in Agra have also been bearing the brunt of waterlogging. It has impacted homes that are located along the Yamuna riverbank.

News outlet Times of India quoted local historian Raj Kishore Raje, who mentioned that the water levels are similar to those of 2023. Even then, the rainwater had reached the walls of the monument. He also pointed out that despite the water level breaching the danger mark and reaching the Taj Mahal, no damage has been reported. He noted the monument has been built and designed to withstand such situations and water.

The country is witnessing floods due to the heavy downpour. The northern state of Punjab has seen the worst floods in almost four decades. The rivers Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi have breached their danger limits and are continuing to swell further. This is the worst flood the state has witnessed since 1988. It has affected families, livestock and infrastructure; rescue operations are currently underway. Gurdaspur, Pathankot, Fazilka, Kapurthala, Tarn Taran, Ferozepur, Hoshiarpur and Amritsar are among the worst districts. The death toll has risen to 43, and over 300,000 people have been displaced due to the disaster. Indian Army, NDRF, along with aid workers, have been evacuating people from affected areas to safer spaces.