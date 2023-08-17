Under new export policy, Kashmiri saffron to be exported to over 60 countries

The Kashmiri saffron is famous across the world and Jammu and Kashmir is the second largest producer. Now, the state government aims to further boost saffron production with its new export policy.

The government has shortlisted 60 countries where the demand for Kashmiri saffron is huge.

Saffron, also known as red gold, is one of the most expensive spices in the world. Currently, saffron is cultivated on only 4,000 hectares of land. Experts say that Kashmiri saffron is one of the best in quality and with the implementation of the new export policy, it has the potential to beat the Iranian saffron.

The Department of Agriculture says that within the next two months, the new export policy would be implemented and will provide a big boost for the saffron growers of the valley.

''The saffron from Kashmir Valley is famous. One of the reasons why is it considered the best in quality is because of the favourable climatic conditions it is grown. While we have been working on increasing the production of saffron, we are also focussing on the export policy, wherein we shortlisted countries where we can sell our produce. Dubai, America and Israel are one of the largest buyers of Kashmir saffron,'' said Chowdhary Mohammad Iqbal, Director, the Department of Agriculture, Kashmir.

Saffron is used in cosmetics, food, and medicines, and is also used for rituals. After the Geographical Indication(GI) tag, symbolising its exclusivity in the international market, the prices for Kashmiri saffron have grown tremendously. Earlier it used to sell for 60,000 rupees, whereas now it fetches around Rs 2,50,000.

Since the last decade, the area under the saffron cultivation has shrunk from 5,000 hectares to 4000. And around 90 percent of the cultivation comes from the Pampore area of Pulwama district. Under the new export policy, the government has identified other districts where the land is suitable for saffron farming.

''The data does show that the saffron cultivation area has shrunk, but what we are doing is slowly expanding in the other areas. We want to secure the heritage crop and make sure to increase the space and identify those areas which have the best climatic conditions for the cultivation of saffron, '' Iqbal said.

The government hopes that with the new export policy, more people take up saffron cultivation.