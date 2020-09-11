UN listed cross-border terrorists impacting child rights: India

Slamming Pakistan at United Nations Security Council, India on Thursday highlighted how UN listed cross-border terrorists are impacting child rights.

Speaking at the UN Security Council Open Debate on Children and Armed Conflict, India in a statement said, "Terror networks spread their tentacles across borders threatening peace and stability. Children are worst affected as they live with a looming sense of fear and uncertainty and are often deprived of their right to education."

Without taking Pakistan's name directly India called on "member states" to "demonstrate the greater political will to hold the perpetrators of terrorism and their collaborators and sponsors, especially those sanctioned by the Council, to account, to fulfil Council’s child protection obligations."

The number of Pakistani nationals listed on the UN list are among the maximum. These include the likes of Masood Azhar, Hafiz Saeed who are responsible for a number of terror attacks in India.

India's statement urged the United Nations Security Council that "counter-terrorism needs to be translated into action" & "terrorist outfits and individuals proscribed by the Council are directly or indirectly responsible for abusing child rights."

Explaining,"greater recognition and comprehensive action to counter threats to children posed by terrorist groups in different parts of the world."