Ukraine conflict: India abstains on UNSC resolution, says dialogue 'only answer' to settle disputes

In the vote for UN Security Council resolution by the US, India abstained as it called for the immediate cessation of hostilities. New Delhi also said that dialogue is the only answer to settle disputes.

The resolution looked to "deplore in the strongest terms" “Russia's aggression" against Ukraine.

On Friday afternoon, the 15-nation Security Council voted on the draft resolution by the US and Albania.

It was co-sponsored by a "cross-regional" group of 67 UN member states, including Estonia, Finland, Australia, New Zealand, Italy, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Norway, Poland, Georgia, Germany, Romania and the United Kingdom.

China, India and the UAE abstained on the resolution. It received 11 votes in favour by Brazil, France, Ghana, Ireland, Mexico, Norway, Kenya, Albania, Gabon, the UK and the US.

The resolution was finally blocked as permanent member Russia, and President of the Security Council for the month of February, used its veto.

"India is deeply disturbed by the recent turn of developments in Ukraine. We urge that all efforts are made for the immediate cessation of violence and hostilities," India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador T S Tirumurti said.

"Dialogue is the only answer to settling differences and disputes, however, daunting that may appear at this moment. It is a matter of regret that the path of diplomacy was given up. We must return to it. For all these reasons, India has chosen to abstain on this resolution," Tirumurti added.

Tirumurti also said that India is "deeply concerned" about the welfare and security of the Indian community, which includes a large number of Indian students, in Ukraine.

