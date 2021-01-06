UK virus strain cases rise to 73 in India; massive COVID-19 vaccine dry run planned on January 8

India's health ministry said today that the number of cases of the new strain of coronavirus from the UK has gone up to 73.

As India prepares to roll out the coronavirus vaccine in the next nine days, the government informed it is set to conduct a massive country-wide mock drill exercise of vaccine administration on January 8.

"Around 1.7 lakh vaccinators and 3 lakh vaccination team members have been trained in vaccine administration," the government said.

Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan will be meeting state health ministers of all the states and union territories on Thursday prior to the vaccine rollout dry run.

Meanwhile, PM Modi spoke to German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday as both leaders discussed key issues of mutual importance including the response to the COVID-19 pandemic, bilateral ties, regional and global issues including India-EU relations.

Amid the rising number coronavirus cases, Andhra Pradesh reports 289 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours taking the total number of cases to 8,83,876, according to the state health department.

The death toll in the state due to the virus has now reached 7,125.

India's southern state of Tamil Nadu recorded 811 new coronavirus cases including 11 deaths in the last 24 hours taking the total number of cases to 8,23,181. The state which is one of the worst-hit due to the virus has recorded 12,188 fatalities so far.