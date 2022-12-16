UK travel visa update: 'Good news' as application process time is now reduced

The British High Commissioner to India, Alex Ellis announces that visit visas for people travelling from India to the United Kingdom can now be allocated within the standard time of 15 working days.

Earlier, the British High Commission said they were planning to restart the visa application processing within the 15 allocated days.

Good news for those travelling from 🇮🇳 to 🇬🇧 - visit visas now within standard time of 15 working days (with a small number of trickier cases taking longer).



According to Alexis Ellis, India claims that the number of students from India has increased by 89 per cent in comparison to the previous year. Skilled worker visas are also being processed more rapidly with a focus on reducing the waiting times for visitor visas.

Alexis Ellis, the British High Commissioner to India, shared this news on Twitter today. Though he also made it clear that, "There are still a few cases which take longer, very complex ones and that's right that they do. But this enables new people to move to India and the UK with much greater ease."

The British High Commission also re-introduced E-visas for British citizens who are planning to come to India. The priority visa channel is also open and its process will also be reduced within five days of application. Indian High Commissioner to the UK, Vikram Doraiswami also announced that India is all set to resume the e-Visa facility for British citizens travelling to India.

In what cases UK Standard Visitor visa is applied for?

1. When visiting your family or friend

2. When on a business trip

3. When on a vacation

He also advised the applicants to provide the information as requested. "Make sure you provide the information requested", added the British High Commissioner.

Because of the effects of COVID-19 and Russia's invasion of Ukraine, as well as an unusual increase in demand for travel from India to the UK, the processing time for UK visas far exceeded the industry standard of 15 working days.

