/Ujjain SDM suspended after he issued an order citing Vijayvargiya’s ‘Ghanta’ remark as 'authoritarian behaviour'

Ujjain’s Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) has been suspended for issuing an official order that cited Madhya Pradesh Urban Development and Housing Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya’s controversial “ghanta” remark as a “symbol of authoritarian behaviour” following deaths linked to water contamination in Indore.

The SDM, Anand Malviya, had issued the order while laying out law-and-order arrangements ahead of Congress protests over the Indore contamination case. However, the document went beyond administrative directions and included contentious observations,

The order claimed that the deaths occurred after residents of Indore consumed “contaminated and dirty water supplied by the BJP-run municipal corporation”. “In Indore, due to consumption of contaminated and dirty water supplied by the BJP-run municipal corporation, 14 people have died and 2,800 persons are undergoing treatment,” it read.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Highlighting the statement of Vijayvargiya on the issue, it described the minister's remark as “inhuman and a symbol of authoritarian behaviour”, adding that the use of the word “ghanta” on such a sensitive issue was “highly objectionable”.

“On this sensitive issue, the objectionable remark made by a state government minister, the use of the word ‘ghanta’ is a sign of inhuman and authoritarian behaviour. The [Congress] State President… Jitu Patwari ji, has taken a decision that in protest against this incident, BJP MPs and MLAs will be gheraoed,” the notice further read.

The directive was issued without proper verification

Subsequently, the Divisional Commissioner of the Ujjain Division suspended Malviya, citing serious negligence and procedural lapses in handling a sensitive issue. According to the suspension order dated January 5, the action was taken after it became apparent that the directive was issued without proper verification, based on information received on January 3 regarding a proposed protest.

When asked about the order, Malviya told The Indian Express that some part of it seems taken from a Congress WhatsApp order. “The order contains portions lifted from a WhatsApp group of the Congress party calling for a protest; the reader had lifted the portions. The health data mentioned was also from official sources, but after the errors were noticed, I rescinded the order and issued a fresh one. But someone made the old order viral,” he said.

The suspension came after a proposal submitted by the Dewas Collector’s office on January 4, which flagged the earlier order as procedurally improper and containing factual inaccuracies. “The said order was issued without examination and on an extremely sensitive and serious issue, using incorrect figures. This reflects grave negligence, indifference, and irregularity in the discharge of official duties,” the order noted.