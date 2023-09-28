Ujjain minor rape case: Man tries to escape during probe, arrested; govt vows 'strictest punishment'

Police on Thursday (Sep 28) have arrested a man who is accused of raping a minor girl in Ujjain, a city in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh. Reports said he injured himself when he was trying to escape the authorities during the investigation.

The man is an auto-rickshaw driver and allegedly raped and brutalised the girl, aged about 12. She had been found distressed, bleeding, and wandering on the city streets three days ago.

A member of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) who visited the hospital, said that the condition of the girl, admitted to an Indore hospital, was improving gradually.

Mahakal police station in-charge Ajay Verma said that the accused Bharat Soni was detained during the probe. He tried to escape when the police took him to the crime spot to recreate the crime scene and collect evidence like torn clothes.

Verma told reporters that he was chased by the policemen and caught when he fell on the cemented road after getting trapped around a corner. The incident took place near Jeevan Khedi locality and two policemen also sustained injuries.

Soni is the only accused in the case and is said to be a resident of the Nanakheda area of the city. He was detained on the basis of CCTV footage earlier. Police claimed to have found blood stains on the passenger seat of his auto rickshaw.

Watch: India's dossier exposes Khalistani's extensive links to Pakistan

Reports claimed that the victim in semi-naked condition went door to door, begging for help, but was denied. But a priest, identified as Acharya Rahul Sharma, as the minor reached an Ashram. The priest then covered her with a towel and rushed her to the hospital.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, "He (accused Bharat Soni) will be given the strictest punishment. We will leave no stone unturned in getting him punished."

"I was keeping track of the situation every hour. Such criminals are not fit to be a part of society. He has injured the soul of Madhya Pradesh. She is my daughter, the daughter of Madhya Pradesh. We will care about her," Chouhan added.

Ujjain SP Sachin Sharma said in a press conference, "An attempt was made to spread a narrative that no one helped her (the victim), but during our investigation, we found that people helped her financially, it would have been better if (more) help could have been provided. I thank the people of Indore for keeping faith in the police."

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE