Uber signs MoU with Tata Motors to bring 25,000 EVs on platform in India

Marking a key milestone in sustainable mobility in India, Uber has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Tata Motors to bring 25,000 electric vehicles onto the platform. This agreement is both in alignment with India's vision to reach net zero by 2070 and Uber's commitment to 100% zero-emission vehicle rides by 2040.

This deal between a ride-hailing app and India’s top carmaker is the largest EV commitment ever of this kind. In a statement, Uber said that Tata Motors will begin deliveries of "XPRES-T EVs to Uber fleet partners in a phased manner starting this month."

The partnership will aid the electrification of Uber service across Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Ahmedabad, the statement added.

Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility said, "With this association, we have taken another leap towards enhancing electric mobility across the country, and will continue our work in ‘Moving India’ to a safer, smarter and greener future.”

Earlier, Tata Motors also partnered with BluSmart Mobility to expand the Electric Vehicles fleet in Delhi NCR. In a telephone conversation with Reuters, Prabhjeet Singh, President, of Uber India and South Asia, said, "When you're looking at great transitions, you also don't want to rush into those without necessarily fully appreciating the economics and trade-offs."

