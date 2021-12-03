Tyre of India's Mirage fighter plane stolen from truck on its way to Jodhpur airbase

While being transferred to Jodhpur airfield in Rajasthan, a tyre from an Indian Air Force (IAF) Mirage Fighter plane was stolen from a moving truck in Lucknow.

On November 27, six new Mirage-2000 fighter jet tyres were being carried on a truck from Bakshi-Ka-Talab airfield in Lucknow to Jodhpur airbase when the incident occurred near Shaheed Path in Uttar Pradesh's capital.

According to sources, the incident occurred during a traffic gridlock on Shaheed Path.

Taking advantage of the circumstance, several criminals ripped the tyre's tying strap and stole the tyre.

The Ashiana police station has filed a FIR, and the Lucknow police have commenced their investigation.

The footage from the CCTV cameras installed at Shaheed Path is being examined in order to solve the crime.

The incident occurred between 12:30 am and 1 am, according to the truck driver.

There were also eight distinct goods on the truck, including a refueller vehicle (1), universal trolley (1), bomb trolley), seven-step ladder (1), co2 trolley (2), aircraft main tyres (5), and aircraft nose tyres (5). (6).

(With inputs from agencies)