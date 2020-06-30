Two terrorists killed in yet another encounter in Jammu and Kashmir

The Jammu and Kashmir police have killed two terrorists in yet another encounter in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district today morning.

A joint operation was launched by J&K police, Indian Army and CRPF, based on a specific input about the presence of terrorists at the Waghama area of Bijbehara.

Army said that the operation took place in a hide located in an orchard following which one INSAS rifle and a pistol were recovered from the slain terrorists.

Contrary to earlier reports that Zahid Das, an Islamic State of Jammu & Kashmir terrorist, who was said to be one among the two terrorists killed, inspector general of police Kashmir range told WION that Dass managed to escape from the encounter site.

Dass alleged to have had a hand in the killing of a 5-year-old boy during an attack on security forces earlier.

Meanwhile, sources told WION that the slain militants belonged to Islamic State of Jammu and Kashmir outfit.

