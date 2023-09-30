Two terrorists killed in infiltration bid at LoC in North Kashmir

The police of the Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir along with the Indian Army have killed two terrorists in an encounter near the Line of Control in North Kashmir's Machil sector of Kupwara district. According to the Police, two terrorists were killed while they were trying to infiltrate Indian territory. The security forces foiled the Infiltration bid resulting in the killing of two terrorists.

The security forces said that both the bodies of the terrorists had been retrieved from the operation site. The forces also recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition from the spot.

''Based on intelligence input provided by Kupwara Police, in a joint operation carried by Army and Police in Kumkadiarea of Machal sector,2 infiltrating terrorists have been killed so far. The operation is still in progress, '' said Jammu and Kashmir Police.

According to security forces, the joint Operation was launched by the army and Police, on the intelligence inputs generated by J&K police. And while the search was going on in the area, the terrorists fired on security forces resulting in a gun battle and later two terrorists' bodies were recovered from the operation site. The forces also recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition from the spot.

''So far, 02 Aks, 4AKMags, 90rds, 01 Pak Pistol, 01 Pouch and Rs. 2100 Pak currency have been recovered from the encounter site. Search continues, '' said Jammu and Kashmir Police.

The operation still continues as security forces believe that there could be more terrorists hiding in the area.

