Two Pakistani intruders killed near Attari Border: BSF 

Two Pakistani intruders were killed by the Border Security Force (BSF) while they were trying to infiltrate into India at the Attari border in the wee hours of Thursday.

Narcotics substance and weapons have been recovered from the two infiltrators. The two were trying to cross the border in the fog near Attari border in Amritsar.

When warned, the militants opened fire on the BSF, prompting the Army to retaliate. They were killed in the firing from both sides.

Two AK-47s, a large quantity of ammunition and some packets of drugs were recovered from them. Currently, Punjab police and BSF are conducting a search operation in the entire area.

"Killing of armed Pakistani intruders: Alert troops of BOP Rajatal, 71 Bn BSF, and detected suspicious movement ahead of fence within Indian territory. In the ensuing firing, BSF troops shot dead 02 armed Pak intruders," BSF Punjab tweeted.

Last week, drone movement was noticed at the international border in Ranbir Singh Pura sector of Jammu and Kashmir. The BSF had said the drone went back after the troops fired at it.

Amid these developments at the border areas, jawans on the border are keeping strict vigil.

