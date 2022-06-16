Two operations underway in Kashmir Valley, one terrorist killed in Kulgam

In India, one terrorist was killed in an encounter in South Kashmir's Kulgam district. The operation resumed after two days of search operation in the area.

"Encounter has resumed at Mishipora area of Kulgam. Cordon & search operation has been continuing since Tuesday (14th June). We have killed one terrorist and operation is on," said Vijay Kumar, IG Kashmir.

One more operation is underway in South Kashmir's Kokernag area of the Anantnag district. Two to three terrorists are believed to be trapped and the gunbattle is still on in the area.

"Encounter has started at Hangalgund, Kokernag area of Anantnag. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow," said Vijay Kumar, IG Kashmir.

Earlier Jammu and Kashmir Police had claimed that terrorists of Hizbul Mujahideen outfit Zubair Sofi and Yawar Dar were trapped in the cordon. They were involved in the killing of Hindu teacher Rajni Bala in Kulgam.

This is the seventh encounter in the last six days in the Kashmir Valley. Security forces have intensified the anti-terror operation across Kashmir Valley. Security has been put on high alert ahead of the Amarnath Yatra.

According to Jammu and Kashmir police, 106 terrorists have been killed in 65 encounters in the Valley this year. Authorities also revealed that 30 foreign terrorists were among the killed this year and 16 security personnel and 17 civilians to have lost their lives in various terror incidents.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.