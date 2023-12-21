LIVE TV
ugc_banner

Two more arrested in connection with India parliament security breach

New Delhi, IndiaEdited By: Moohita Kaur GargUpdated: Dec 21, 2023, 11:27 AM IST
main img

Representative image - The two are suspected to be members of the now-deleted Facebook page 'Bhagat Singh Fan Club'. The page was reportedly created by the accused before the Parliament security breach incident. Photograph:(AFP)

Follow Us

Story highlights

The two arrested have been identified as Atul Kulshreshtha and Sai Krishna

Delhi police have made two new arrests as part of their probe into the December 13 security breach at the Indian Parliament in the national capital.

As per reports, on Wednesday, police picked up an ex-techie and a 50-year-old man from Karnataka's Bagalkot city and Uttar Pradesh's Jalaun district, respectively.

The arrest

trending now

A Times of India (TOI) report identifies the arrested men as a "50-year-old jobless man named Atul Kulshreshtha", and a senior software engineer, Sai Krishna.

As per a PTI news agency report, the two are being questioned over their alleged involvement in the security breach. 

Citing sources, the news agency reports that one of them is said to be a close friend of Manoranjan D. It goes on to identify the individual as Sai Krishna. 

The two are suspected to be members of the now-deleted Facebook page 'Bhagat Singh Fan Club'. The page was reportedly created by the accused before the Parliament security breach incident.

They will remain in police custody for seven days. Their custody ends on Thursday, following which they will be produced before a court, where the Special Cell is expected to seek further custody.

Another two individuals were arrested later. According to the police, they are Lalit Jha and Mahesh Kumawat, the two have also been interrogated.

The Parliament attack

In a major security breach on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack, last Wednesday (Dec 13th), two men Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D entered the Lok Sabha. They jumped into the chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour. There, they released coloured smoke and shouted slogans before being overpowered by the MPs.

Another two individuals — Neelam and Amold Shinde — were detained outside the Parliament complex for staging a protest. The four were promptly arrested and charged under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

(With inputs from agencies)

author

Moohita Kaur Garg

“Words are, in my not-so-humble opinion, our most inexhaustible source of magic. Capable of both inflicting injury, and remedying it.” – Albus Dumbledore (J. K. Rowling)

An avid Harry Potter fan, Moohita wholeheartedly believes that words do, in fact, hold inexhaustible magic, which is why she chose journalism. She enjoys writing about science, technology, politics and trending news topics and tweets at @MoohitaKaurGarg.

RELATED

India: Number of active Covid cases cross 2,000-mark in Kerala; Goa tops list of JN.1 cases ahead of Christmas

India urges to G7 for delay Russian diamond ban, seeks clarity on tracing rules

India's onion export ban sends shockwaves across Asia. Here's why