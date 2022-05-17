Two LeT terror associates arrested in central Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir police arrested two LeT terrorist associates in central Kashmir's Budgam district.

Police along with security forces arrested two terror associates and recovered arms and ammunition from their possession.

The Jammu and Kashmir police have identified the terror associates as Zahid Ahmad Sheikh, son of Jalal-u-din Sheikh resident of Alamnag Poshkar Khag and Sahil Bashir Dar, son of Bashir Ahmad Dar resident of Mamath Budgam.

''Police in Budgam along with Army (62RR) & CRPF (43Bn) at a checkpoint established at Chandpora area of Budgam arrested two terrorist associates of proscribed terror outfit LeT. They have been identified as Zahid Ahmad Sheikh, son of Jalal-u-Din Sheikh resident of Alamnag Poshkar Khag and Sahil Bashir Dar, son of Bashir Ahmad Dar resident of Mamath Budgam,'' said IG Kashmir Vijay Kumar.

Police also recovered arms and ammunition from them. Incriminating materials of proscribed terror outfit LeT, explosive material and ammunition including one hand grenade, two pistol magazines and 15 AK-47 rounds have been recovered from their possession.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police have filed a case and further investigation has started.