Two brothers arrested in Uttar Pradesh for vandalising mazaars

Two brothers have been detained by police in Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh, after they allegedly vandalised 100-year-old "mazaars" with the apparent goal of stirring up communal unrest. The men, named Mohammad Kamal and Mohammad Adil, were discovered wearing orange headbands when they demolished the Qutub Shah's tomb, the Dargah Bhure Shah Baba, and the Jalalshah Baba on Sunday evening in Bijnor's Sherkot neighbourhood.

They also set the "chaadar" offered at the tomb on fire.

The incident was discovered after some bystanders saw the brothers on the rampage and called the police.

A sensitive scenario that may have escalated into a fight was avoided when the Bijnor District Magistrate and SP arrived on the scene and ordered to immediately begin the repair work on the three damaged graves.

The guys allegedly plotted to destabilise the atmosphere in the state, according to ADG Law and Order Prashant Kumar.

The investigating authorities will also look into the fact that Kamal has visited Saudi Arabia and Kuwait, according to the information they have so far.

Other major agencies, besides the ATS, IB, and STF, are anticipated to question the guys.

(With inputs from agencies)



WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.