Twitterati mocks PETA India's 'save cows during Raksha Bandhan' campaign

WION Web Team NEW DELHI Jul 17, 2020, 01.04 PM(IST)

Cow Photograph:( AFP )

Story highlights

In its latest campaign, PETA urged its followers to protect cows and go leather-free for the upcoming festival. "This Raksha Bandhan, protect cows too," PETA wrote on Twitter.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), an animal’s rights group, is facing flak its bizarre post on festival Raksha Bandhan.

In its latest campaign, PETA urged its followers to protect cows and go leather-free for the upcoming festival. "This Raksha Bandhan, protect cows too," PETA wrote on Twitter.

Several social media users slammed the organisation for its poor timing. People were left confused after they were unable to find the connection between the festival Raksha Bandhan and the cruelty against cow.

PETA replied to the user's tweet by writing, "We didn’t say rakhis are made of leather. We said Raksha Bandhan is a good day to extend protection to cows who are our sisters under the skin by taking a pledge to go leather-free, for life. That’s a message all kind people can get behind."

