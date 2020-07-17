Twitterati mocks PETA India's 'save cows during Raksha Bandhan' campaign

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), an animal’s rights group, is facing flak its bizarre post on festival Raksha Bandhan.

In its latest campaign, PETA urged its followers to protect cows and go leather-free for the upcoming festival. "This Raksha Bandhan, protect cows too," PETA wrote on Twitter.

Several social media users slammed the organisation for its poor timing. People were left confused after they were unable to find the connection between the festival Raksha Bandhan and the cruelty against cow.

First of all we don't need any special day to protect cows. Second leather is not used in Raksha Bandhan. It is because of these stupid behaviour people don't take @PetaIndia seriously. You all know that no leather is used in Rakhi but still you have to target this festival. — Rahul Singh (@ChauhanRahul000) July 15, 2020 ×

Holi comes...@PetaIndia - This Holi, don’t kill Sharks.



Public- Who kills Sharks during Holi?



PETA- Yeah that’s what we are saying, don’t do it. — Gappistan Radio (@GappistanRadio) July 17, 2020 ×

PETA replied to the user's tweet by writing, "We didn’t say rakhis are made of leather. We said Raksha Bandhan is a good day to extend protection to cows who are our sisters under the skin by taking a pledge to go leather-free, for life. That’s a message all kind people can get behind."