Twitter shows J&K as separate territory from India

Twitter has shown Jammu & Kashmir as a separate territory from India.

It is not the first time the social media network has violated the territorial integrity of India. In November last year, the government of India had issued a notice to Twitter and threatened legal action after Twitter showed the Union Territory of Leh as part of China.

The social networking giant had to tender a written apology back then.

Twitter's latest move comes in the backdrop of its face-off with the Indian government over the new IT rules. The Delhi High Court has refused to stay the new IT rules which require compliance by social networking sites like Twitter and Facebook to combat online abuse, misinformation and child pornography.

According to the amended rules, social media and streaming companies will be required to take down contentious content quicker, appoint grievance redressal officers and assist in investigations.

India abolished Article 370 and the special status to J&K in August 2019 to fully integrate it with the rest of the country. J&K was divided into two Union territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh to aid social development in the region.

Twitter, however, has once again violated India's sovereignty by showing J&K as a separate territory. It has even shown the Ladakh region as part of China, a country in which Twitter remains banned.