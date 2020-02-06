Twitter recorded 11 lakh-Budget related tweets between Jan 30-Feb 3

During the Union Budget announcement on February 1, Twitter witnessed 11 lakh related tweets between January 30 and February 3, 2020. According to Twitter, The Economic Survey, which was also released during the same, also continued to trend on the website for a while.

Also read: 20 key Budget highlights you must know

According to Twitter, there were 12 live streams of the budget on the website using a feature called the ''caurosel'', which facilitated conversations among policymakers, influencers, and journalists.

This year's Budget speech was also the longest speech ever made by a Finance Minister in the history of India.

The conversation on Twitter wasn't restricted just to the English language, as local languages including Hindi, Marathi, and Tamil also brought some traction to the portal.



In this handout photograph taken and released by India's Presidential Palace on February 1, 2020, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (R) poses for photographs along with President Ram Nath Kovind (C) at Rashtrapati Bhavan - the Presidential Palace, before presenting at the Parliament the 2020 union budget, in New Delhi | AFP



In the budget, over Rs 17,300 crore has been allocated for the Ministry of External Affairs, with Rs 100 crore earmarked for the strategic Chabahar Port project in southeastern Iran that gives India connectivity to Afghanistan bypassing Pakistan.

The total aid to countries has decreased by about Rs 56 crore from Rs 6,963 revised estimates of 2019-20 to Rs 6,907crore in Budget 2020-21.

While Nepal saw a cut of Rs 400 crore in aid by India from Rs 1,200 crore in 2019-20 to Rs 800 crore in 2020-21, Myanmar saw a hike in allocation from Rs 170 crore in 2019-20 to Rs 300 crore for the next fiscal.

The aid for the strategically-important Chabahar Port which was zero in the revised estimates of 2019-20 has gone up to Rs 100 crore for the next fiscal.

The Port complex, backed by India, on Iran's coast along the Gulf of Oman is being developed to provide an alternative trade route between India and Afghanistan.

The aid allocation for Bhutan has gone up from Rs 2,674.51 crore in 2019-20 to Rs 2,884.65 crore in the next fiscal.

Aid allocation to the Maldives has been reduced by Rs 75 crore to Rs 1,025 crore in the next fiscal.

Also read: Budget 2020: Find out what will you lose in new tax regime

In the budget 2020-21, aid allocation for African countries is Rs 350 crore, Rs 200 crore for Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, Rs 140 crore for Seychelles, Rs 20 crore to Latin American countries and Rs 2 crore to Mongolia.

The primary hashtag used to consolidate all things budget, users employed #UnionBudget2020 and #IndiaBudget2020.