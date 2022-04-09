Twitter handle of Indian state UP CM's Office hacked briefly, says report

For around 29 minutes on Saturday, the social media account of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's Office was hacked, a PTI report said citing senior officer.

In the hack, around 400-500 tweets were sent from the official Twitter handle of the office in the early hours of Saturday.

After the case was registered with the Cyber Crime police station in Lucknow, the police assured strict action will be taken against the culprits.

"The account was hacked for around 29 minutes at night. The hackers posted around 400-500 tweets, and the account was suspended on grounds of unnatural activity," the senior official told PTI.

In a tweet, the Uttar Pradesh government in Hindi, later said, "There was an attempt by anti-social elements to hack the official Twitter account of the Chief Minister's Office @CMOfficeUP at 12.30 am on April 9. Some tweets were posted by them which were recovered immediately."

After the probe is carried out in the case by cyber experts, strict action will be taken, it added.

Presently in Gorakhpur, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the agencies concerned are investigating the matter.

A case has been registered under IT Act, said Triveni Singh, cyber crime, Superintendent of Police, UP Police.

