Twitter asked by Delhi High Court to remove objectionable content on Hindu Goddess

Delhi High Court on Friday asked social media giant Twitter to remove objectionable material relating to Hindu Goddess. The court observed that Twitter should respect sentiments of the public as it was doing business for them.

The bench said Twitter was doing a good job and people were happy with it.

"Things are going to be removed or not?" the court asked the counsel for Twitter.

"You should respect the sentiments of general public as you are doing business for public at large. Their sentiments shall be given due importance... Why you should do things like this. You should remove this," a bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh said.

"You remove it. You have done it in Rahul Gandhi's case also," the bench added.

Sidharth Luthra, senior advocate representing Twitter, said that if the court mentions it in the order, Twitter will abide by the direction.

The matter will be heard further on November 30.

Petition, in this case, was filed by one Aditya Singh Deshwal who said that he came across highly objectionable posts on Hindu Goddess Kaali which was put up by user with the name @AtheistRepublic. He said in his petition that the goddess was represented in disgraceful and outrageous manner.

The petitioner, represented through senior advocate Sanjay Poddar, said he intimated the grievance officer of Twitter that the content put by the used was in grave contravention of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021 and non-compliance of the rules shall make Twitter lose its legal immunity provided under the Information Technology Act.

He claimed that Twitter repudiated that the content in the account is not of a category for which it takes action and therefore, it cannot be removed.

The plea sought direction for Twitter to remove the objectionable content from its platform and also permanently suspend the concerned used account.

(With inputs from agencies)