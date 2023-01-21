Twin explosions rock India’s Jammu and Kashmir, 7 injured

"The whole area has been cordoned off, senior police officers along with other personnel are at the spot and further investigations are underway. The injured have been rushed to the hospital," another police official said, reports PTI news agency. Hospital sources said seven people were admitted with splinter injuries and all of them are “stable”. The twin explosions took place in Yard Number 7 of Transport Nagar in Narwal area.

The first blast occurred at around 10.45 am, followed by another explosion, an official in Jammu said, adding that the whole area was cordoned off and a search operation is underway.

Jaswinder Singh, an eyewitness, said the first blast occurred in a vehicle that was sent to a workshop for repairs, reported PTI.

“Fifteen minutes later, another explosion nearby littered the area with damaged parts and garbage,” said Singh, chief of the Motor Spare Parts Association.

Five people were injured in the first blast and two more in the second, he added.



The Narwal area of the Jammu city is a commercial hub and remains crowded throughout the day. It has fruit and vegetable market besides many shops of tyres, spare parts, junk dealers and car accessories.



The blasts have taken place even as security has been beefed up in view of the upcoming Republic Day celebrations and senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra has entered the state.



The yatra has been given a massive security cover, with both police and paramilitary forces ring-fencing Gandhi and his followers while jammers have also been deployed. Reports said that the Congress leader has been advised by security agencies to not walk certain stretches during the yatra in Kashmir.