/Turkey denies role in maintenance of Air India aircraft that crashed in Ahmedabad | Here's all you need to know

Ahmedabad plane crash: Amid the ongoing investigation into the Air India flight crash in Ahmedabad, Turkey denied the role of its firm in the maintenance of the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner. Turkey's Directorate of Communications Center for Countering Disinformation took to the social media platform X and said that the claim of Turkish Technic carrying out the maintenance of the Boeing 787-8 passenger aircraft was “false”.

"The claim that ‘the maintenance of the Boeing 787-8 passenger aircraft was carried out by Turkish Technic’ following the crash of an Air India passenger aircraft during take-off is false," the Center said in the post.

"The claim that the crashed aircraft was maintained by Turkish Technic constitutes disinformation aimed at manipulating public opinion regarding Türkiye-India relations," it added.

"Under the agreements made between Air India and Turkish Technic in 2024 and 2025, maintenance services are provided exclusively for B777-type wide-body aircraft. The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner involved in the accident does not fall within the scope of this agreement. To date, Turkish Technic has not conducted maintenance on any Air India aircraft of this type," the agency further said.

The agency also said that it is aware of which company performed the most recent maintenance on the crashed aircraft, but it would not make any statement on it to avoid further speculation.

"As the people of Türkiye, we sincerely share the grief of the Indian people over this tragic plane crash," the agency said.

Ahmedabad crash

As the rescue operation is still underway after the Air India flight crash in Ahmedabad, 31 victims of the incident have been identified via DNA test. Among the identified bodies, 12 have been handed over to the respective families.

The bodies taken out of the debris are being taken to the Additional Medical Superintendent of the Civil Hospital. Dr Rajnish Patel of the hospital said, "The bodies of 31 DNAs have been matched. 12 bodies have been handed over to their respective family members. We are waiting for others to come and collect the remains of their relatives."

As of June 14, the death toll reached 279 in the incident after the Air India Flight AI 171 crashed and hit the building of the BJ Medical College. At least four medical students and relatives died in the incident, as confirmed by the officials.