Tungnath temple in India's Uttarakhand tilting by 6-10 degrees, says ASI: Report

The Tungnath temple in Uttarakhand, which is the world's highest Shiva shrine, is tilting by around 6-10 degrees, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) found. According to a report by the Times of India on Wednesday (May 17), the temple is tilting by around five to six degrees, and the smaller structures in the complex by 10 degrees. Speaking to the Times of India, ASI officials said they apprised the central government about the findings, adding they suggested the shrine be included as a protected monument.

On Tuesday, an official said the government began the process of declaring Tungnath temple as a monument of "national importance and issued a notification seeking objections from the public as a matter of procedure. ASI to find the root cause of the damage The ASI will find the root cause of the damage (to the temple) in case it can be repaired immediately. Manoj Kumar Saxena, the superintending archaeologist of ASI's Dehradun circle, said that a detailed work programme would be prepared after a thorough inspection of the shrine.

The report said that ASI officials did not rule out the possibility of subsidence. Subsidence has been a concerning issue in Uttarakhand in recent months.

The officials said that if required, the foundation stone will be replaced after consulting experts. But for now the ASI fixed glass scales on the walls of the main temple.

The Tungnath temple comes under the administration of the Badri Kedar Temple Committee (BKTC). ASI official Saxena said a letter was sent to the BKTC (in this regard) but the ASI was yet to receive a response.

However, BKTC president Ajendra Ajay told the publication that the matter was discussed in a board meeting where the ASI's proposition was rejected. Ajay said that the BKTC is ready to take the ASI's assistance in restoring the temple to its original form "without handing it over to them."

"We will inform them about our decision soon," Ajay added.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE