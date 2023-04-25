Tulip Garden in Srinagar witnesses record-breaking numbers, with footfall of over 377,000 tourists

Over 377,000 people visited Asia's Largest Tulip Garden in Srinagar this year before the garden was closed to the public. This is the first time ever, such footfall has been witnessed in the Tulip Garden. Within just 32 days, the garden saw a record-breaking number.

Located between Dal Lake and the Zabarwan hills, this year over 15 million tulips of 68 varieties were planted in the garden. And the Tulip Garden remained one of the main attractions for the tourists visiting the Valley in the spring season.

Around 500 gardeners and staff worked day and night to ready the garden for the public. It takes these gardeners around six months to get the garden ready and huge planning is done much earlier before the opening of the garden.

The Tulip Garden has played a major role in attracting more and more tourists to Kashmir Valley during the Spring season. Due to the huge rush of visitors, the government this year opened the garden much earlier than the usual date, which used to fall during the first week of April. This year, the garden was thrown open ten days earlier on March 20.

"This year our tulip show ran for 32 days. Our Honourable LG inaugurated the garden this year on March 19 and on March 20 we threw it open for the public. In just 32 days, we had a footfall of 377,000 visitors, it has broken all the previous records and this season around 80 per cent of the visitors were from outside union territory, and there is a positive side also there has been a significant jump in the footfall of foreign tourists which used to be in hundreds but this year it’s been up to more than 3000 tourists from foreign countries particularly from Thailand and European countries from Latin American countries, Argentina and U.S. we received a lot of foreign tourists and it was a great show," said Inam Ur Rehman, in-charge Tulip Garden.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted about the opening of the garden. This year the tulip garden saw a huge footfall of foreign tourists as well. Over 3000 foreigners visited the garden this year. Social media played a major role in attracting more and more tourists to visit the Tulip Garden.

“It has been an honour that PM tweeted about the garden. PM Narendra Modi himself has been a brand ambassador of the garden. What better can we wish for than he promotes the garden. He tweeted previously also and this year too he encouraged us, it gives us a new energy to the department under the guidance of LG and Chief Sectt and Commissioner Sectt, who have all worked hard to make this show a success. Social networking plays a very significant role. There is hardly anyone who is not on social network. There was a great response from the public this year and social media played a major role," said Inam Ur Rehman, in-charge Tulip Garden.

The Tulip Garden has now been closed to the Public.



WATCH WION LIVE HERE