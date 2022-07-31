TTD reiterates Tirumala is pilgrimage destination for all Hindus

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) today (Sunday) reiterated that all idols and portraits considered worship worthy by Hindus like Sri Chhatrapati Shivaji, Sri Ramakrishna Paramahamsa, Sri Vivekananda etc. would be allowed in Tirumala.

TTD Executive Officer AV Dharma Reddy said a recent social media campaign that Sri Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj idol was not allowed to Tirumala was totally untrue and baseless.

The EO added that with an objective to maintain the holiness and sanctity of Tirumala hill shrine the TTD has decided not to allow idols or materials with political and other non-Hindu faiths into Tirumala.

Dharma Reddy further clarified that due to communication lapse, a controversy prevailed about Sri Chhatrapati Shivaji idol in a vehicle of a Maharashtra devotee a few days ago. ``However, the issue was resolved amicably, and the devotee and his vehicle were permitted to proceed to Tirumala after routine security check, but the devotee made a hatred video which became viral on social media impacting on the sentiments of scores of Maharastrians. We appeal to all not to believe such ruthless statements as we very well knew Chhatrapati Shivaji was one of the great Hindu Leaders and we have immense respect towards the great soul.''

Sanjay Jadhav, a MP from Parbhani, Maharashtra, also found fault with the devotee who made the video criticising the TTD.

"Few days ago, a devotee from Maharashtra made a video viral on social media saying that TTD security insulted for carrying Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj idol in the car which is absolutely baseless. Being a internationally acclaimed place of pilgrimage for Hindus, every vehicle undergoes security check at Alipiri check post. As it is a rule with the TTD board not to carry the images or symbols or personalities or flags of political parties, other religious faiths, each vehicle is being checked. As a part of the routine check, the vehicle of the said pilgrim was also checked. After verifying that it was idol of Shivaji Maharaj, they left the vehicle. But the devotee made a video viral abusing TTD board. But in reality, that was incorrect and urged people of Maharashtra to not believe such false rumours and happily visit Tirumala to have darshan of Bhagavan Venkateswara Balaji", Jadhav said after taking darshan of Lord Venkateshwara in Tirumala.

Earlier in the morning, TTD board member Milind Narwekar presented an idol of Sri Chhatrapati Shivaji idol to TTD EO at the latter's camp office.