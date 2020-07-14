'Truth can be disturbed, cannot be defeated', tweets Sachin Pilot after being sacked as Rajasthan Deputy CM

Jul 14, 2020

File photo of Sachin Pilot. Photograph:( Zee News Network )

Minutes after Congress party sacked Sachin Pilot from both posts he tweeted in Hindi.

Former deputy chief minister of Rajasthan and party’s state unit chief Sachin Pilot on Tuesday said that “truth can be disturbed, not defeated.”

The Congress party has appointed Govind Singh Dotasra in his place. The move comes after Sachin Pilot refused to participate in Congress Legislature Party meeting twice. 

Cracking the whip on the rebel party leader, the party also removed his loyalists Vishvendra Singh and Ramesh Meena from the state cabinet.

Pilot and his supporters claimed to have the backing of 30 Congress MLAs and some independents and even demanded a floor test in the Assembly to make the situation clear.

Pilot has been upset since he was denied the Rajasthan chief minister's post after the December 2018 assembly elections. 

(With inputs from PTI)