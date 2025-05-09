US President Donald Trump wants India-Pakistan tensions to de-escalate, White House press secretary said on Friday (May 9), stressing that State Secretary Marco Rubio is in constant touch with the both leaders.

When asked on US efforts to mediate in the India-Pakistan conflict, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said that Trump understands India and Pakistan have been at odds with one another for decades.

"This is something that the Secretary of State and now our NSA as well, Marco Rubio, has been involved in. The President has expressed that he wants this to de-escalate as quickly as possible. He understands these two countries have been at odds with one another for decades, long before President Trump was here at the Oval Office," she said during the briefing.

Trump shares good relations with Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well as Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif, WH press secretary said.

"However, he has good relations with the leaders of both countries. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has been in constant communication with the leaders of both countries, trying to bring this conflict to an end," she added.

Further the press secretary was asked about Trump's plans to talk to leaders of India, Pakistan, she replied, "If & even it happens, will certainly let you know".

Meanwhile on Thursday, US Vice President JD Vance, in an interview, said the matter was “fundamentally none of our business,” while still advocating for peace.

“What we can do is try to encourage these folks to de-escalate a little bit, but we’re not going to get involved in the middle of war that’s fundamentally none of our business and has nothing to do with America’s ability to control it,” Vance said during a Fox News appearance.

