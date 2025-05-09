India on Friday (May 9) will formally present its concerns regarding continued IMF funding to Pakistan at the International Monetary Fund's Board meeting in Washington, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri confirmed, amid rising tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.

Countries who "bail out" Pakistan

At a media briefing in New Delhi, Misri on Thursday (May 8) said that India's executive director at the IMF would put forward the country's position.

"I'm sure that our executive director will put forward India's position," said Misri, adding that while "decisions of the board are a different matter," Pakistan's case is self-evident.

Taking direct aim at Pakistan, Misri then implied that continued financial support from global institutions could be indirectly fuelling terrorism.

"I think the case with regard to Pakistan should be self-evident to those people who generously open their pockets to bail out this country," he said.

He then noted that a number of previous bailouts – of the total 24 bailouts granted to Pakistan – had not reached a successful conclusion.

Pakistan-IMF: A history

Over the past 10 years, Pakistan has received several bailout packages from the IMF. Last year, in September, Pakistan secured a $7 billion bailout programme from the IMF.

Of this $7 billion, $1 billion has already been disbursed. The IMF Board review on May 9 is set to determine whether Pakistan qualifies for the next tranche of its $7 billion Extended Fund Facility (EFF). In March, it was granted an additional $1.3 billion loan for climate resilience.