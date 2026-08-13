/Trump to equip ICE agents with gloves that can give electric shock to 'illegal' immigrants | Gravitas

After spyware and facial recognition, US President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown is adding a new tool to its arsenal.

The US Immigration and Customs Department or ICE is now planning to spend up to 20 million US Dollars to purchase thousands of gloves designed to deliver painful electric shocks to suspects.

In fact, the manufacturer prescribes that officers must complete a course to use these gloves and be re-certified every two years.

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It has also recommended that security forces should avoid touching areas like head, face, throat, chest and groin with these gloves.

This is not all.

The company warned that this tool shouldn't be used as punishment, torture and on high-risk populations such as children, pregnant women, elderly and disabled people.

However, activists have expressed alarm at this plan as ICE is already facing criticism over their use of brute force against alleged illegal immigrants with little oversight or accountability.

Protests originally erupted across America after 37-year old Renee Good was shot dead by ICE officer Jonathan Ross on January 7.

This was followed by a series of such killings.

Also, over 50 people have died in ICE custody since January last year when Trump started his second term as US President.

Now, public support for Trump's immigration crackdown is also waning.

According to a recent opinion poll conducted by YouGov, which surveyed over one thousand six hundred US citizens, over half of them complained that ICE is using too much force.

Nearly half of the respondents expressed no confidence in this federal agency and demanded its abolition.

As per this poll, only one-fourth of Americans believe that the suspects who are deported by ICE are criminals in reality.

This also comes at a time when living conditions in ice detention centres have come under intense scrutiny.

Recently, a family of a man from El Salvador who died in one such facility in New Jersey, alleged medical negligence by the authorities.

Subsequently, Hakeem Jeffries, the Minority Leader in the US House of representatives called for a closure of this ICE detention centre.

He also accused Trump of lying to Americans on the alleged weaponisation of ICE.

While ICE recently announced that its field officers will be equipped with body-worn cameras by the end of September amid intensified pressure for accountability, it issued a key caveat...