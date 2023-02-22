Tripura Elections 2023: Exit polls & result date and time, where and how to watch, live streaming details

Tripura Elections 2023: The polling across all 60 constituencies concluded on February 16 in a single place which was largely peaceful. Of the total 28.14 lakh voters, over 24.66 lakhs have exercised their franchise. According to the Election Commission of India, the state recorded nearly 88 per cent voter turnout. Tripura had, in the 2018 assembly elections, recorded 89.38 per cent voting, while the highest poll percentage was 93 in 2013. Notably, the Town Bardowali assembly constituency, where Chief Minister Manik Saha is pitted against Congress nominee Asish Kumar Saha, witnessed the lowest voter turnout at 80 per cent, while the Manu assembly seat in South Tripura recorded the highest polling percentage at 92.09.

When will results and exit polls be announced for Tripura elections 2023?

As per Election Commission, election results for Tripura elections 2023 will be announced on March 2. Over 90 per cent of voting was recorded in several assembly constituencies in the February 16 polls, according to the ECI.

Exit polls for the Tripura assembly elections 2023 will be announced by pollsters and media outlets on February 27 after votes will be cast in Nagaland and Meghalaya. According to the guidelines, opinion polls are not allowed to be broadcast 48 hours before the end of polling.

Tripura elections result 2023 live-stream and live updates

Live updates of the Nagaland elections 2023 can be followed by visiting this link.

Also, the Exit poll and results of Tripura elections 2023 can be followed live on the Wion website and Zee News Hindi channel. The result and exit polls will also be live-streamed on Zee News’s official YouTube channel and website.

Current Stats of Tripura Assembly:

Total seats- 60

• Current strength - 53

• BJP - 33

• IPFT - 4

• CPI(M) 15

• Congress - 1

• Vacant - 7

Current Chief Minister- Manik Saha