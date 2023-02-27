Tripura Elections 2023: Check exit poll results, timings, live streaming, predictions- Where and how to watch

Tripura Elections 2023 Exit Polls: Tripura 2023 polling in all 60 constituencies ended on February 16. Almost 24.66 lakh of the 28.14 lakh eligible voters voted. According to the Indian Election Commission, nearly 88 per cent of eligible voters in the state cast their votes. In the 2018 assembly elections, Tripura registered 89.38 per cent of eligible voters, while the highest polling percentage was 93 in 2013. Significantly, the Manu assembly seat in South Tripura had the highest voter turnout at 92.09 per cent, while the Town Bardowali assembly constituency had the lowest turnout at 80 per cent, where Chief Minister Manik Saha is running against Congress nominee Asish Kumar Saha.

The Tripura election vote counting will take place on March 2. Exit polls for the Tripura assembly elections 2023 will be announced today, February 27, after votes have been cast in Nagaland and Meghalaya. Opinion polls are not permitted to be broadcast 48 hours before the end of polling, according to the guidelines.

Current Stats of Tripura Assembly:

Total seats- 60

• Current strength - 53

• BJP - 33

• IPFT - 4

• CPI(M) 15

• Congress - 1

• Vacant - 7

Current Chief Minister- Manik Saha

Tripura Election 2023: Exit Poll Results

Exit polls for the Tripura assembly elections 2023 will be announced by pollsters and media outlets on February 27 after votes will be cast in Nagaland and Meghalaya. According to the guidelines, opinion polls are not allowed to be broadcast 48 hours before the end of polling.

Tripura Election 2023: Date & Time

As the five-year tenure of the Tripura Legislative Assembly will end on March 15, the northeastern state voted for a new one on February 16. The results of the polls will be out on March 2, 2023.

The Tripura Election 2023 began on February 27 at around 7 am IST.

Tripura Election 2023: Live Streaming Details

You can receive the live updates of Tripura Elections 2023 on www.wionews.com. Prominent news channels in India, like ZeeNews, will also live stream the exit polls on the polling day.