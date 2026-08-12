/Tricolour soars over Srinagar as LG Manoj Sinha leads Tiranga Yatra

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday led a vibrant Tiranga Yatra in Srinagar, describing the occasion as a “truly historic day” as thousands of people joined the national tricolour march ahead of Independence Day.

The rally, organised by the Jammu and Kashmir administration in collaboration with the Department of Culture under the nationwide ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, began at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) and proceeded towards the Botanical Garden along the picturesque Dal Lake.

The rally witnessed enthusiastic participation from government officials, security forces personnel, school students, NCC cadets, war widows, and local residents, who marched together carrying the national flag and raising patriotic slogans.

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Addressing the gathering, the Lieutenant Governor said the Tricolour was flying high on the “sacred soil” of Srinagar as a symbol of India’s living conscience, while the echoes of “Vande Mataram” reflected the nation’s enduring spirit. He said the national flag embodies the country’s shared strength, unity and unwavering patriotism.

In a post on X, Sinha said, “Proud to join the Tiranga Yatra and address the public in Srinagar today. On this sacred soil, the Tricolour is flying high as India's living conscience and Vande Mataram echoes as its immortal voice.”

The administration had made elaborate arrangements for the event. Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Anshul Garg had chaired comprehensive review meetings to finalise preparations and had appealed to residents, particularly the youth, to participate in the celebrations.

The rally route was transformed into a vibrant tricolour corridor, with theme-based colouring of tree trunks undertaken by the Roads & Buildings Department and national flags installed on electric poles by the Srinagar Municipal Corporation.

The programme also featured cultural performances, band presentations and the felicitation of war widows and war heroes. Theme-based stalls and exhibitions were set up at SKICC to engage visitors and showcase the spirit of the campaign.

Elaborate security arrangements were put in place at the venues and along the entire rally route, with security personnel deployed across the area to ensure the smooth conduct of the event.

The Tiranga Yatra is part of Jammu and Kashmir’s broader participation in the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga-2026’ campaign, with the Union Territory seeking to maintain its position among the country’s leading regions in public participation.