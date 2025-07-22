/Tremors felt in Delhi after earthquake of 3.2 magnitude hit Haryana's Faridabad—Details here

An earthquake of 3.2 magnitude was felt across Delhi-NCR on Tuesday morning, with its epicenter being Haryana's Faridabad. Although there was no loss of life, property damage was reported. This marks the third quake in July that jolted the national capital region.

The tremor was recorded at 6 am with a depth of 5 km below the surface at latitude 28.29 degrees north and longitude 72.21 degrees east, according to the National Centre for Seismology.

Earthquake tremors were also felt in Delhi NCR on Friday (July 11) around 7:50 pm. The epicentre of the earthquake was Jhajjar, Haryana.

Similarly, a strong earthquake of magnitude 4.4 jolted Delhi, Ghaziabad, Noida, and other cities of the National Capital Region on Thursday morning (July 10, 2025).

The National Center for Seismology (NCS) reported that the earthquake struck Jhajjar at 9:04 am at a depth of 10 Km. "EQ of M: 4.4, On: 10/07/2025 09:04:50 IST, Lat: 28.63 N, Long: 76.68 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Jhajjar, Haryana," NCS wrote on X.

Delhi falls in Seismic Zone IV, which is categorised as a "High Damage Risk Zone" and indicates a high potential for earthquakes of moderate to high intensity.

What to do during an earthquake?

According to NDRF, people should remain calm and avoid panicking. They should also protect themselves by hiding under strong structures.