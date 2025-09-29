/Tourists, stake holders welcome reopening of 12 tourism spots in Jammu and Kashmir

Six months after the Pahalgam terror attack, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha announced the reopening of 12 additional tourist destinations across the Jammu and Kashmir divisions. This builds on the earlier success of making 16 out of 48 identified tourist spots accessible to visitors. With today’s announcement, a total of 28 destinations is now open, revitalizing tourism in the region.

The decision was taken after a hhigh-levelsecurity review and discussion in the Unified Headquarters meeting. Seven tourist spots in Kashmir Division including Aru Valley, Rafting Point Yanner, Akkad Park, Padshahi Park, Kaman Post and five in Jammu Division including Dagan Top, Ramban, Dhaggar in Kathua, Shiv Cave in Salal, Reasi have been reopened from today.

Tourism stakeholders in Jammu and Kashmir have expressed immense relief and optimism following the government's decision to reopen additional tourist destinations. With the vibrant autumn season approaching, they believe this move will significantly boost tourism, drawing visitors to the region's stunning landscapes. They have also urged the authorities to expedite the reopening of all remaining tourism sites before the onset of the winter tourism season to maximize economic opportunities and showcase the region's year-round appeal.

''I highly appreciate the decision of Hon'ble LG to reopen the 12 tourist places. People were thinking due to the closure of these places whether it is still safe to go to these places. This is a very wise decision and that too in the Puja holiday season followed by winter tourism. I would request the LG that few destinations are still closed, and those places should be thrown open as well. It's a great confidence building measure to make tourists feel safer. We have faced a lot of loss this year, the market is zero and tourism is at its lowest '' said Tariq Ghani, President, Chamber of Commerce.

Tourists visiting the Kashmir Valley have praised the initiatives of the Lieutenant Governor's administration. They believe that reopening these destinations will boost visitor confidence, attracting more people to explore the Valley's scenic beauty and cultural heritage.

''I am very happy. It's a great decision that I will get to see all those places which were closed earlier. It's a good step. It's been very safe, Security is taken care of and it's great to visit Kashmir and I would recommend it to my friends, it's the most beautiful place I have ever been to, '' Anoop Kaur, Tourist.

Tourists note that as social media users share posts about these newly reopened destinations, awareness will grow, drawing increasing numbers of visitors to explore the Valley's attractions.

''We came yesterday to the Valley, It's a great news that they have opened these places and we will get to see these places. People will also benefit from it. It will also help the locals associated with tourism. Social media users visiting these places will also send across a message of peace. Kashmir was the only place I had not visited but it felt like home. The Kashmiriyat is amazing, their hospitality is amazing. Food, people here are so good, '' said Nirali, a tourist.