To help the local talent, Jammu and Kashmir police organises musical competition

While we have always known the Jammu and Kashmir police as the counter-insurgency force, they have been trying to bridge the gap and connect with the youth of the Valley as well. They are coming up with various activities engaging the youngsters in different art forms.

To give a boost to the local talent in the Kashmir Valley, JK police organised a music competition '' Choona Hai Aasman” which was held at Tagore Hall Srinagar. The Inspector-General of Police J&K, Vijay Kumar was the chief host while Snehal Priyanka was the chief guest on the occasion.

J&K Police is committed to provide a platform to talented people especially youth in various fields. This event is a successful initiative of J&K Police for many years and wasn’t organised previously due to the pandemic.

''The sole objective of these programmes is to provide a platform to those children who are otherwise unable to explore opportunities to showcase their talent before the world. The programme will continue to provide opportunities to the many talented youth of Jammu and Kashmir. These talented participants will now be provided a bigger platform at the UT level. '' said Vijay Kumar, IG Kashmir.

In today’s zonal level competition, a total of 20 participants under three different age group categories, who had qualified at three range levels participated. At the conclusion, trophies, certificates, and cash rewards were distributed among the winners in each age group as well as to other participants and jury members.

In the sub-junior category, the first position was bagged by Moin-ud-Din, the second position by Rahil Ali, and the third position by Tabish Hafeez. In the Junior category, the first position was bagged by Basit Yatoo, second by Bisma Sajad, and third by Mohd Inaytullah. In the senior category, the first position was bagged by Owais Ashraf, the second position by Junaid Ahmad, and the third position by Ms. Sheema.

The winners of zonal level competitions will now take part in the UT level competition. DIG CKR, DIG NKR, SSP Srinagar, SSP PCR Kashmir were among other officers who graced the occasion with their presence.