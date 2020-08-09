TN observes one more 'Sunday' lockdown to fight COVID-19

Tamil Nadu on Sunday observed an intense lockdown with only health care services and milk supply continuing as usual while roads wore a deserted look as people stayed indoors.

The complete lockdown, effective since last month on Sundays, witnessed sporadic violations as well in some places.

Tamil Nadu police said till date a fine of Rs 19. 99 crore has been levied against violators of lockdownnorms and as many as 6,69,426 vehicles seized.

To effectively implement the complete shutdown as part of efforts to help prevent the spread of coronavirus, check posts were set up by police at all important locations in the state.

Health care services were open, sanitary workers continuedtheir clean up work and personnel of civic bodies conducted door to door surveys to detect people with flu like symptoms and fever camps were also held.

Disinfection work too was carried on as usual.

In view of the intense curbs on Sunday, people flocked to markets, from fish to vegetables on Saturday, which has now become a trend, often violating anti-COVID norms like social distancing.

Fuel pumps, markets and stores selling essential commodities were closed and officials inspected their jurisdictional localities to check violations.

Vehicles, except cargo trucks, were off the roads and roads were deserted but for the presence of security and civic personnel. PTI VGNAPR