/TN CM Vijay launches women-centric ‘Singappen’ Police task force

After presiding over a ceremonial parade at the Rajarathinam Stadium in Chennai, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay launched the all-women ‘Singappen’ (Lioness) Special force under the state Police Department. Meant to operate under the direct supervision of the chief minister, the force has been tasked with improving women’s safety, patrolling public spaces, preventing crimes against women and children, building safer communities and offering emergency support to women.

The establishment of the ‘Singappen’ special task force was among the first orders issued by Chief Minister Vijay. According to government officials, the first review meeting chaired by Vijay was pertaining to the safety of women and children. Following the ceremonial launch, Vijay got into the driver’s seat to lead a convoy of the task force.

Speaking at the event, Vijay said that his promise of ensuring the safety of women and children was not just a poll promise, but it was a genuine and heartfelt promise. Emphasising that his government has zero tolerance for crimes against women, Vijay said that he was happy to launch the task force within a month of having taken office.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

“Women and girl children must be safe and confident… this is the first step towards that… the horrors being perpetrated against women are absolutely shocking and heartbreaking… when we analyse these crimes, it all leads to drug and narcotics use… It (narcotics) must be uprooted… The spread of narcotics has been going on for many years, it became so deep-rooted as it was ignored for many years. Drug culture must be uprooted, only then women’s safety will be strong, law and order will improve... All of this is interlinked,” said the Chief Minister.

Women’s safety is not just about law and order, it is about social order and discipline. If individuals are responsible, many such issues can be controlled. From the workplace to educational institutions and other public spaces, women should live without fear everywhere, he emphasised.

In a stern warning, Vijay assured harsh punishment against those committing crimes against women. “Punishment should be harsh, chargesheet should be fast.. But innocent people should not be punished. Even those wishing to commit crime should be afraid,” Vijay said while allocating Rs 354 crores for the task force. Additionally, he said that 2,500 vacancies would be created, vehicles with modern equipment and facilities would be allotted to the force. Before crimes against women take place, this force will take preventive actions and field work, including drone patrols, he added.

This government understands the dreams and expectations of women. Respect and dignity of women is top priority for the Government. The first success of a government is not in infrastructure or economic growth, it lies in ensuring the dignified life of the women and children. Other aspects of development are also equally important, and we will focus on that also, Chief Minister Vijay concluded.