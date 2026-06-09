/Patna court grants interim relief to Khan Sir, stays arrest in firing incident

A Patna court has stayed the arrest of popular educator and YouTuber Khan Sir on Tuesday (June 9, 2026) in connection with a firing-related incident. The incident happened at his coaching institute on the night of June 2. Following the court's verdict, Khan Sir's lawyer Arvind Kumar Mavvar stated that an anticipatory bail application had been registered on behalf of the court and had been granted interim protection pending further consideration of the matter.



The lawyer explained that Khan Sir said that the court's interim order ensures the police cannot arrest him until the next hearing and a ruling on his anticipatory bail application. He stated that the educator is free to move around and will fully cooperate with the investigation. The lawyer further said the court granted interim relief after taking into account the arguments presented on Khan Sir's behalf. The judge has also directed that the case diary and records of antecedents be produced before the court for further examination.

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Next hearing on June 20

The matter will next come up for hearing on June 20, when additional submissions are likely to be made after the court reviews the case diary. The case stems from an incident on June 2, when a group of around 15 to 20 individuals allegedly attacked the premises of Khan Global Studies (KGS) in Patna, vandalising property and hurling stones at the coaching institute operated by Khan Sir.



The following day, police detained two security personnel linked to the institute after a video circulating on social media allegedly showed them opening fire during the disturbance. Police said the firearms purportedly used in the incident were seized and sent for forensic analysis. Subsequently, an FIR was lodged at Kadamkuan police station, and both guards are currently in judicial custody.