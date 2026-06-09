/‘Have some spine’: Mahua Moitra targets Yusuf Pathan, says TMC mandate ‘was NOT for NDA’ amid defection buzz

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra on Monday (June 08) launched a blistering attack on party rebels amid reports that a section of TMC MPs could align with the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance.

Responding to claims that some MPs may back the NDA, Moitra asserted that those elected in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls won on the strength of the Trinamool Congress mandate and not on behalf of any other political formation.

"MPs won in 2024 on the TMC ticket. Mandate was NOT for NDA," Moitra said in a post on X.

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She also challenged dissident MPs to resign from Parliament and seek a fresh mandate if they intended to switch sides.

"All the greedy, self-serving traitors with yellow-stained pants can please join the BJP now. Resign your seats & contest on the BJP ticket," she remarked.

Moitra further dared the rebels to test their electoral strength outside the party fold.

"Let's see what big heroes you are."

Mahua targets Yusuf Pathan

Escalating her attack, Moitra singled out TMC MP Yusuf Pathan over allegations of outreach with BJP leaders and questioned his decision to engage with the party.

"And @iamyusufpathan you are rushing to Delhi because @AmitShah has called you? Have some courage. You played for India. Our district voted you in with a huge margin. Have some shame & some spine," she said in another post.

Her remarks came amid growing speculation over unrest within the Trinamool Congress and reports that a group of MPs may be considering a shift towards the NDA.

The controversy intensified after nearly 20 TMC Members of Parliament formally indicated their desire to distance themselves from the party's current political direction and align with the BJP-led alliance.

Among them, rebel MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar said she would not bow to political pressure after a faction of 20 MPs sought separate seating arrangements in the Lok Sabha.

Speaking to ANI, Dastidar said her decision was driven by concerns over governance in West Bengal, while rejecting the accusations of opportunism and reiterated that she had remained politically active in the state long before the TMC came to power.

"Mera sar katega lekin jhukega nahi... Maine bohot seh liya... I did not come here after Mamata Banerjee became Chief Minister in 2011; I have been fighting here for 40 years. And as I said, the words of such people have absolutely no effect on me."

Dastidar said her decision to part ways with the party stemmed from dissatisfaction with the current state of governance in West Bengal. She also stressed that her primary concern remains national interest and the security of the country.