At WWDC 2026, Apple announced major upgrades to Siri AI and deeper integration of Apple Intelligence across its ecosystem, including Apple Vision Pro. Together, these updates suggest Apple is moving towards a future where users can interact with technology more naturally through voice, eye tracking and artificial intelligence.

The question, however, is whether voice control can truly replace traditional ways of using a computer.

Siri is becoming much more than a voice assistant

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For years, Siri helped users perform simple tasks such as setting alarms, sending messages and checking the weather. The new Siri AI unveiled at WWDC 2026 is designed to do much more. According to Apple, Siri can now understand what is happening on a user's screen, remember context from previous conversations and perform actions across multiple applications. Instead of simply responding to commands, Siri is becoming an assistant capable of helping users complete complex tasks. For example, a Vision Pro user could ask Siri to find information from an email, create a calendar event, share a document and send a message without manually opening several apps. This is a significant shift from traditional computing, where users move between applications themselves.

Why Vision Pro is the perfect device for smarter Siri

While Siri upgrades will be available across Apple's ecosystem, Vision Pro may benefit more than any other device. That is because Vision Pro was designed around natural interaction from the beginning. Users already navigate visionOS through eye tracking, hand gestures and voice commands. The addition of a more intelligent Siri means many actions may require even less physical interaction. Imagine watching a presentation inside Vision Pro and asking Siri to summarise key points. Or looking at a restaurant recommendation and asking Siri to make a reservation. Users could potentially move between tasks through conversation rather than manually selecting menus and buttons. Apple's vision appears to be making technology feel less like operating a machine and more like interacting with an intelligent assistant.



Could voice become the next major computing interface?

The idea of controlling computers through voice has existed for decades. However, earlier voice assistants often struggled with context, complex requests and natural conversation. Recent advances in artificial intelligence are changing that. Large language models and AI systems can now understand intent much better than previous generations of software. Apple's new Siri AI benefits from these improvements while combining them with personal information stored across a user's devices. This allows Siri to understand requests in ways that were previously difficult. Instead of saying a specific command, users can speak naturally. Siri can interpret meaning, gather information from different apps and complete actions automatically. Industry experts increasingly believe that voice could become one of the primary ways people interact with technology in the future, especially when combined with AI.

But voice control still has limitations

Despite the progress, voice control is unlikely to replace traditional interfaces entirely. There are situations where speaking aloud is not practical. People often work in shared offices, public spaces or quiet environments where voice commands may be inconvenient. Complex tasks such as video editing, spreadsheet analysis or software development may also still require visual interfaces and precise controls.

Even Apple appears to recognise this reality.

Vision Pro continues to support eye tracking, gestures and traditional interaction methods alongside voice control. Rather than replacing existing interfaces, Siri AI is being positioned as an additional layer that makes technology easier to use. In other words, the future may not be voice-only but voice-first.

Apple is building an ecosystem that works together

Perhaps the most important aspect of Apple's announcements is not Siri itself but how Siri connects the entire ecosystem. Apple Intelligence now works across iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch and Vision Pro. A user could begin a task on an iPhone, continue it on a Mac and complete it inside Vision Pro while Siri maintains awareness of the context throughout the process. For example, travel plans discussed in Messages could automatically appear in Calendar. Documents viewed on a Mac could be accessed through Vision Pro. Siri can then help users find information or complete tasks regardless of which device they are using. This level of integration is one reason many analysts see Apple's AI strategy as different from standalone chatbot products.

Vision Pro offers a glimpse of Apple's long-term vision