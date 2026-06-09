/12 years of Modi govt: How technology transformed everyday life in India

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government completes 12 years, let us take a look at the technological advancements that have taken place. UPI, a boon to India and Indians travelling abroad, is now available in nine countries. When in India, even expats are surprised at how widely UPI is used, from your local grocery store to your rickshaw drivers; everybody is accepting online transactions. Carrying cash around is almost a thing of the past. During the pandemic, even a developed country like the US was using paper cards to keep records of vaccines, but with the CoWIN app, Indian citizens had their vaccination details and certificates online. Paper was saved, and protecting the card wasn't even a requirement. EAM S. Jaishankar shared his experience while going to a restaurant in America when he was visiting his son, who lives there. "They wanted to see our Covid vaccine certificate. I showed them my phone, and my son, from his wallet, produced a paper, which was folded, and said this is my certificate."

Jaishankar continued with a smile: “I looked at his paper...and I asked myself...this is where they are.”

UPI used in countries outside India:

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Bhutan: The very first country to adopt UPI (via the BHIM app) back in 2021.

The very first country to adopt UPI (via the BHIM app) back in 2021. Singapore: Highly mature network integrated directly with Singapore’s PayNow system. You can scan and pay at most major merchants or send money instantly.

Highly mature network integrated directly with Singapore’s system. You can scan and pay at most major merchants or send money instantly. United Arab Emirates (UAE): Widely operational across thousands of major retail outlets, malls, and supermarkets (via the NEOPAY network).

Widely operational across thousands of major retail outlets, malls, and supermarkets (via the NEOPAY network). Nepal: Fully operationalised as a core payment framework, making it incredibly easy to use local QRs in major hubs like Kathmandu and Pokhara.

Fully operationalised as a core payment framework, making it incredibly easy to use local QRs in major hubs like Kathmandu and Pokhara. Cambodia: The latest country to fully launch operational capabilities via the national Khmer Quick Response (KHQR) code system.

Partially operational

France: The first European nation to accept UPI. Currently, you can scan and pay at major high-traffic tourist sites like the Eiffel Tower and retail hubs like Galeries Lafayette.

The first European nation to accept UPI. Currently, you can scan and pay at major high-traffic tourist sites like the Eiffel Tower and retail hubs like Galeries Lafayette. Mauritius: Supported across major tourist zones, local markets, and resorts.

Supported across major tourist zones, local markets, and resorts. Sri Lanka: Accepted at major hotels, retail chains, and tourist hotspots (linked via LankaPay).

Accepted at major hotels, retail chains, and tourist hotspots (linked via LankaPay). Qatar: Functional in select major retail spaces and malls across Doha (integrated with Qatar National Bank).

DigiLocker is another digital brilliance as a flagship initiative of the Ministry of Electronics & IT (MeitY) under the Digital India programme. DigiLocker drives the "Digital Empowerment" of citizens. It achieves this by providing a secure, cloud-based digital wallet where individuals can access, store, share, and verify authentic documents and certificates.

Bhashini is another tool by the government; it is an AI-powered translator. It is positioned for people to “experience the beauty of 14 languages coming together in harmony.”

Key features:

It is a voice-first multilingual solution which enables seamless communication.

It is touted to be the largest co-creation AI platform built to drive collaboration and innovation.

Breaking big barriers, including language, literacy, and digital gaps. It is a masterstroke towards inclusivity.

On Monday (June 8), PM Modi highlighted the country's massive transformation over the past 12 years, emphasising that the welfare of the poor and downtrodden remains at the core of these changes. Guided by the philosophy of Antyodaya, the government's consistent effort has been to extend the benefits of development to those who were left behind for decades.

PM Modi observed that a series of landmark initiatives, including Jan Dhan accounts, Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), Swachh Bharat, PM Awas Yojana, Jal Jeevan Mission, and Ayushman Bharat have all been driven by a singular, simple objective: ensuring dignity and opportunity for every citizen.

A key driver of this success has been technology. The prime minister expressed great satisfaction with how digital innovations have played a vital role in elevating the quality of life for underprivileged communities. By leveraging DBT and various digital platforms, government support now reaches beneficiaries directly and transparently. Shri Modi pointed out that this tech-driven approach has drastically reduced leakages, enhanced administrative efficiency, and significantly strengthened public trust in governance.